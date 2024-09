Photo : YONHAP News

The number of tropical nights in August reached double digits for the first time and the cumulative number of tropical nights this summer hit a record.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, the nation experienced eleven-point-three days of tropical nights in August, posting a double-digit figure for the first time since the nation started compiling related data.The total number of tropical nights this year came to a fresh record of 20-point-two days, surpassing 16-point-eight days in 1994 and 16-point-seven days in 2018.The number of "heat wave days," or days when the daily high was 33 degrees Celsius or higher, was 16 in August, second only after 16-point-six days in 1994.The number of heat wave days this year came to 23-point-two days, third after 31 days in 2018 and 29-point-two days in 1994.