Exports Rise for 11th Month in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's exports expanded by more than ten percent in August from a year earlier, marking eleven consecutive months of growth.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments stood at 57-point-nine billion U.S. dollars in August, up eleven-point-four percent from a year earlier.Shipments increased for seven out of 15 key export items, such as semiconductors, which jumped 38-point-eight percent last month to eleven-point-nine billion dollars, posting growth for the tenth consecutive month.Exports to China grew nearly eight percent on-year to eleven-point-four billion dollars, while shipments to the United States increased eleven-point-one percent on-year to ten billion dollars, the largest figure for any August on record.Imports grew six percent on-year to post 54 billion dollars in August, resulting in a trade surplus of three-point-83 billion dollars for the 15th consecutive month of surplus.