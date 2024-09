Photo : YONHAP News

Park Jin-ho won the gold medal in men's shooting at the Paris Paralympics, capturing South Korea's second gold.Park scored 249-point-four points in the final of the men's ten-meter air rifle standing SH1 event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, south of Paris, beating Yerkin Gabbasov of Kazakhstan.The gold complemented the silver and bronze medals Park earned at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.Team Korea has so far won four medals in shooting alone in Paris, including pistol shooter Jo Jeong-du's gold in the men's 10-meter air pistol event on Friday.