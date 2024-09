Photo : KBS

The leaders of the rival parties are set to hold their first official talks on Sunday afternoon.The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) agreed to increase the time allocated for opening remarks of PPP chair Han Dong-hoon and DP chair Lee Jae-myung to ten minutes, each from seven minutes.PPP Rep. Park Jeong-ha and DP Rep. Lee Hae-sik, chief secretaries of the party leaders, announced the adjustment in their respective notices to reporters on Sunday.Park said that his party accepted and agreed to the DP's request for the adjustment on Saturday night, stressing that the PPP has accepted other requests as well from the DP.The DP, however, emphasized that the two sides made the adjustment through "consultation."The leaders of the PPP and DP are set to hold their official talks at 2 p.m. at the National Assembly with their policy chiefs and spokespersons.