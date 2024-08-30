Over 8,000 Jeonse Scam Suspects Nabbed in 2-Year Special Crackdown

Photo : YONHAP News

A two-year pan-government special crackdown on lump-sum "jeonse" rental housing scams apprehended more than eight-thousand suspects nationwide, including 40 scam organizations.The Korean Nation Policy Agency said on Sunday that it investigated over two-thousand-600 cases, nabbed eight-thousand-323 suspects and arrested 610 during a two-year special crackdown from July 2022.The police carried out the special crackdown jointly with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.The police had investigated the fraud cases with more than two-thousand task force teams set up at 18 cities and provinces.Fake landlords and tenants accounted for the largest portion of the suspects at 37 percent, followed by real estate agents at 25 percent.The office said that more than 16-thousand-300 jeonse fraud victims were confirmed and the amount of their financial damages reached two-point-49 trillion won. More than half of the victims, 62-point-eight percent, were in their 20s and 30s.