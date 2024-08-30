Top Diplomat: Discussions Underway on S. Korea-China Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said that the South Korean government is continuing discussions on a possible bilateral summit with China, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set for next year in Gyeongju will be a good opportunity for the talks.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the top diplomat said that Beijing also seems to feel the need to manage South Korea-China relations smoothly.As for a possible visit by President Yoon Suk Yeol to China for the summit, Cho said that while South Korean presidents visited China six times, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Seoul just once, adding that Xi should visit South Korea now considering all the circumstances.Regarding the first anniversary of the Camp David summit between South Korea, the United States and Japan, the top diplomat said that authorities are in consultation on holding another trilateral summit and are likely to make an announcement soon.Asked if the leaders of the three nations will meet within this year, Cho said that he thinks so.