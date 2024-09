Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported its second case this year of lumpy skin disease (LSD), a viral disease that affects cattle.Quarantine authorities assigned to handle this disease said on Saturday that the case was confirmed at a cattle farm in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, which has some 60 cows.This is the country's second LSD case, which was reported 19 days after the first case was confirmed in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.Quarantine authorities sent an initial response team to the farm to prevent the spread of the disease, cordoning off the affected farm and conducting an epidemiological survey.The infected cows will be culled in accordance with related guidelines.Authorities also raised the crisis alert for the disease to "serious" for Icheon, Yeoju and Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province and Chungju in North Chungcheong Province, issuing a standstill order effective until 8 p.m. Sunday for workers at livestock facilities and related vehicles.