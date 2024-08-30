Mortgage Loans Jump by over 7 Trillion Won in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's household credit is showing no signs of slowdown, although banks started tightening curbs on mortgage loans amid a sharp increase in housing transactions in the capital region.According to the banking industry on Sunday, the outstanding balance of mortgages at five major banks – KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH NongHyup – reached 567-point-seven trillion won as of August 29, up seven-point-32 trillion won from the end of July.Although the rise is slightly smaller than the record monthly gain of seven-point-59 trillion won tallied in July, the sharp rise of more than seven trillion won continued for the second consecutive month despite a series of strong measures to curb loans.The August figure is likely to have reached around eight trillion won to surpass the July record if loans taken out during the last two days of August soared ahead of the September implementation of stricter debt service ratio (DSR) rules.Credit loans also rose by 820-point-two trillion won in August, rebounding for the first time in three months.