Rival Party Leaders Meet but Fail to Reach Agreement on Contentious Issues

The leaders of the rival parties failed to reach an agreement on most contentious issues during their first official meeting on Sunday.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon and main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung sat down for talks at 2 p.m. at the National Assembly.Originally scheduled for 90 minutes, the meeting extended to about 130 minutes. However, the two sides were unable to narrow their differences on key issues, including the DP’s call for a special counsel probe into a military report on the death of a marine last year and legislation on cash handouts.The two sides also failed to reach agreement on restricting legislative immunity, a proposal from Han, as Lee said that the matter should be discussed in conjunction with presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.Han called for the abolition of the financial investment income tax, but Lee suggested a comprehensive review of measures and stock market structure before reaching a decision.The leaders, however, agreed to form a consultative body to discuss people's livelihood issues where both parties share common ground.