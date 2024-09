Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will kick off its first regular session on Monday with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m., more than three months after the 22nd parliament began.Main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae and ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho will each address the parliament on Thursday and Friday as representatives of the parliamentary negotiating groups.The four-day interpellation session will kick off next Monday, beginning with politics. Lawmakers will question ministers about unification and security on Tuesday, the economy on Wednesday, and education, society and culture on Thursday.The rival parties have agreed to hold a plenary session on September 26 and conduct a parliamentary inspection from October 7 to 25.