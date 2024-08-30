Realmeter: Yoon's Approval Rating Drops to Second-Lowest at 29.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell slightly over the past week, reaching its second-lowest point since he took office.According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-513 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday, 29-point-six percent of respondents approved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, down zero-point-four percentage points from a week earlier.Yoon’s approval rating dipped below 30 percent for the first time in about two years, last reaching 29-point-three percent in the fourth week of August in 2022.Realmeter attributed the low approval to the weakened public trust in the government amid the prolonged medical crisis.Sixty-six-point-seven percent of respondents disapproved of his job performance, up zero-point-three percentage points.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.