Photo : YONHAP News

Ryu Hae-ran captured her second LPGA title after winning the inaugural FM Championship.Ryu clinched the title at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts, on Sunday, beating fellow South Korean Ko Jin-young on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with a par.The win comes eleven months after Ryu captured her first LPGA title at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in October last year.Ryu, the 2023 LPGA Rookie of the Year, has become the second Korean player to win on the LPGA Tour this year, joining Amy Yang, the winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.