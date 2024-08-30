PPP Chair Demands DP Chair Provide Evidence for Martial Law Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon has called on main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung to provide evidence supporting his claim that the presidential office is reportedly planning to declare martial law and arrest lawmakers.The PPP chair made the call on Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, saying that Lee raised these suspicions in his opening remarks for the first official talks between the rival party leaders on Sunday.The DP chair said on Sunday that the presidential office is allegedly planning to declare martial law and arrest lawmakers at the same time to prevent parliament from demanding the lifting of martial law.Han demanded that Lee provide grounds for his remarks, warning that if the allegation is not true, Lee would be undermining the national foundation and the Constitution.As for the talks with Lee, Han assessed it as meaningful as the two sides agreed to restore politics and work for people’s livelihoods, and that they agreed to meet more often.