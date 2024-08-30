Rival Parties Clash over Prosecution Naming Ex-Pres. Moon as Suspect in Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over the prosecution's decision to name former President Moon Jae-in as a suspect in a bribery case involving his former son-in-law.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said on Monday that a legitimate investigation in accordance with laws and procedures cannot be stopped, and he expects a direct investigation into Moon to be inevitable.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) protested against the prosecution’s investigation and the decision to name Moon as a suspect, calling it “petty political retaliation.”DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said on Monday that the party strongly condemns the government’s actions, accusing it of being more interested in political retribution than in addressing the needs of the people, especially when many patients are struggling to find emergency room care amid the ongoing medical crisis.Park criticized the prosecution for claiming that everyone, including the former president, should be equal before the law, while allegedly making an exception for first lady Kim Keon-hee.Last Friday, the Jeonju District Prosecutor’s Office raided and searched the home of Moon’s daughter, Da-hye, as part of its investigation into allegations that Moon’s former son-in-law received preferential treatment in securing a job at a local airline in 2018 in exchange for favors granted to the firm’s founder. The prosecution named Moon as a suspect in the search warrant.