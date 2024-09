Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s electricity demand hit an all-time high in August as the nation was grabbed by scorching summer heat.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Monday, the country's peak power demand averaged a record 87-point-eight gigawatts in August, up six-point-one percent from last year's 82-point-seven gigawatts.Peak power demand refers to the highest level of electricity consumption during the day.The rise is attributed to a surge in electricity use for cooling devices due to the sweltering heat that continued throughout the month.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, August saw 16 "heat wave days," defined as days with a high of 33 degrees Celsius or more. That was the second highest since 1994, which had 16.6 such days.The nation also experienced eleven-point-three days of tropical nights in August, posting a double-digit figure for the first time since the nation started compiling related data.