Defense Minister Nominee Pledges Strong Response to N. Korean Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the defense ministry pledged to firmly punish North Korea if it carries out a provocation, continuing a policy introduced by current minister Shin Won-sik, which calls for an immediate, strong and sustained response to prevent further provocations.At the start of his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Monday, nominee Kim Yong-hyun said he intends to establish overwhelming defense power and posture to deter any enemy from attacking.Kim promised to reinforce combined military exercises with the United States and to actively integrate the allies' extended deterrence capabilities, to further strengthen the nuclear-based alliance.He also talked about an early adoption of an unmanned combat system to increase efficiency while reducing personnel and costs.When asked about the possibility of pursuing nuclear armament if extended deterrence fails to handle the North's increasing nuclear threats, Kim said it remains a possible measure.