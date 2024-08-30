Police Launch Internal Probe into Telegram Following Deepfake Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an internal investigation into the corporate entity behind the cloud-based messaging app Telegram on charges of aiding and abetting a recent wave of online sexual crimes involving deepfake technology.At a briefing with reporters on Monday, Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Office of Investigation(NOI), said that while Telegram is notorious for its lack of cooperation with investigation agencies around the world, the NOI is making its best efforts using its own investigative techniques.The NOI chief also pledged to coordinate efforts with international organizations and French authorities, who last month apprehended Telegram founder Pavel Durov on charges of aiding, abetting, and conspiring in online sex crimes and drug distribution.According to the NOI, 88 cases of deepfake sex crimes were reported between last Monday and Thursday, in which 24 suspects were identified, a significant increase compared to the weekly average of nine-point-five cases during the first seven months of the year.The police, who are looking into eight Telegram program bots tasked to automatically create deepfake sexual content, are considering charges of conspiracy, aiding, and abetting against the creators of these deepfake bots.