Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it had tested over 26-thousand fisheries products for radiation in the past year since Japan began discharging wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, and they had all met safety standards.According to city officials on Monday, 26-thousand-772 tests were conducted between August 24, 2023 and August 24, 2024, representing an 18-fold increase compared to one-thousand-484 tests carried out during the same period a year earlier.Safety standards were also met in 21-thousand-539 tests conducted between 2012 and 2023, following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.Amid public anxiety over maritime safety following the wastewater discharge, the city government has intensified radiation testing of fisheries products, including daily testing at wholesale fish markets, and has encouraged public participation in verifying food safety.