Photo : KBS News

Public broadcaster KBS is set to launch Korea's first radio program hosted by an artificial intelligence(AI) DJ.KBS announced on Monday that the new show, titled "Station X," will be hosted by the AI DJ, 'Xenique' and will air daily at 1 a.m. on KBS CoolFM, starting Tuesday.The project is a collaboration between KBS and Naver Cloud.The broadcaster introduced Xenique as an alien created through generative AI technology, who loves K-pop and has come to Earth to host a radio show.In addition to hosting the show, the AI DJ will be involved in the entire production process, including song selection and scriptwriting, all powered by generative AI technology.The program will be available on KBS CoolFM, the KBS app 'Kong,' and KBS Plus from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Sunday.