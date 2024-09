Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Fire Agency(NFA) said Monday that he will consult with city and provincial governments to replace all air mattresses that have expired.During the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee plenary meeting, Fire Commissioner Heo Seok-gon said a nationwide inspection of air mattresses showed that approximately 490 of them have expired.The move comes after two people died jumping to escape a hotel fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province last month after an air mattress failed.The fire chief said there are currently no regulations regarding the usage period of air mattresses, but the NFA will determine whether it can set a maximum usage period and compile a manual related to air mattresses to be used in the future.The fire at the Bucheon hotel revealed several fire safety issues, leading to seven deaths and injuries to 12 others.