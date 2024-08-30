Parliamentary Regular Session Begins, Pres. Yoon Absent from Delayed 22nd Assembly Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

The 100-day regular session of the National Assembly began on Monday, with rival political parties formally opening the 22nd National Assembly three months late in a delayed ceremony.Held a record 95 days after the 22nd parliament began on May 30, it was also the first time that a sitting president did not attend to give a speech since the country's democratization in 1987.The parliamentary opening was delayed due to partisan wrangling over a bill on a special counsel probe into a military report on the death of a Marine last year and President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment petition hearing.During the regular parliamentary session, the parties are expected to engage in a tug-of-war over the 2025 state budget plan worth 677 trillion won, or around 506 billion U.S. dollars, and various bills concerning public livelihoods.They are also likely to butt heads over opposition-pushed bills on universal cash handouts, the Marine probe, and a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Floor leaders from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) are scheduled to address the Assembly on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, followed by a four-day interpellation session from next Monday.