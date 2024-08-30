Health Ministry to Deploy More Military Doctors amid Emergency Room Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid disruptions in emergency room operations nationwide, the government will urgently deploy military doctors to emergency rooms with limited service from Wednesday.During a briefing on Monday, Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Park Min-soo said the government will implement emergency medical measures without a hitch, adding it will swiftly deploy replacement doctors.The ministry looks to deploy 15 military doctors to three emergency rooms with limited service on Wednesday. It will also dispatch approximately 235 military and public health doctors from next Monday as part of the government's eighth rotation, giving priority to high-risk facilities.With concerns of major disruption to emergency rooms during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, the second vice minister said the government will operate an emergency response week from September 11 to 25 and make every effort to minimize disruption in the treatment of critically ill and emergency patients.According to the health ministry, 406 out of 409 emergency rooms are operating 24 hours a day, with 27 operating with reduced beds. The total number of doctors working in emergency rooms stands at just 73-point-four percent of normal times.