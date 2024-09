Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute(KASI) announced on Monday that this year's Chuseok full moon will appear at 6:17 p.m. in Seoul on September 17.The full moon will be at its peak height at 12:04 a.m. on September 18.'Mang', when the full moon becomes completely round, will be at 11:34 a.m. on the 18th, the day after Chuseok.Chuseok's full moon will appear in Incheon at 6:18 p.m., 6:14 p.m. in Daejeon, 6:09 p.m. in Daegu, 6:15 p.m. in Gwangju, 6:06 p.m. in Busan and Ulsan and 6:15 p.m. in Sejong.