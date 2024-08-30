Top Office Vows to Sternly Deal with DP's Martial Law Rumors

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denounced the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for what it said was repeatedly spreading rumors that the top office is planning to declare martial law and vowed to sternly deal with such action.Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said during a press briefing on Monday that DP chair Lee Jae-myung and the party’s Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok are continuously spreading such rumors again.Jeong said the top office is shocked by the head of the nation’s main opposition party making such groundless claims on live television.The DP chair said in a meeting with ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon on Sunday that according to a previously made plan, the presidential office plotted to arrest lawmakers in the event that martial law is proclaimed to prevent parliament from demanding the lifting of martial law.The spokesperson said the DP is starting to resemble the totalitarian politics centered on instigation pursued by the Nazis and Joseph Stalin