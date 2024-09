Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to designate Armed Forces Day on October 1 as a temporary holiday this year to boost troop morale and stimulate domestic consumption.The designation was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and is pending presidential endorsement.During the meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo noted that the temporary holiday designation will also raise public awareness of the grave security situation at home and abroad, as well as honor those serving in uniform.The temporary holiday plan was initially proposed by the ruling People Power Party(PPP).President Yoon Suk Yeol is reported to have reviewed the request ​positively, which is also expected to spur domestic consumption.