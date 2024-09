Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the International Energy Agency(IEA) have agreed to cooperate on achieving decarbonization as part of the global effort to tackle climate change.In a joint declaration issued in Seoul on Tuesday, the South Korean energy ministry and the IEA stressed the importance of international efforts in supplying clean energy, ensuring energy security and pursuing the energy transition.The IEA also expressed support for the carbon free energy(CFE) initiative proposed by Seoul.The international agency also checked up on ongoing cooperation with Seoul ahead of their joint hosting of the World Climate Industry EXPO, which begins on Wednesday in the southeastern port city of Busan.IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol praised South Korea's comprehensive policy approach that pursues various methods of power generation, such as nuclear, renewable and hydrogen energy.