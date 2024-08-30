Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Wins 3rd Gold Medal at 2024 Paris Paralympics in Boccia

Written: 2024-09-03 13:25:04Updated: 2024-09-03 13:35:26

S. Korea Wins 3rd Gold Medal at 2024 Paris Paralympics in Boccia

Photo : KBS News

South Korea bagged its third gold medal and four additional medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Jeong Ho-won won the gold medal in the men's individual boccia(BC3) event at South Paris Arena 1 on Monday, defeating Australia's Daniel Michel with a score of five-to-two. Jeong's victory marks South Korea's tenth consecutive gold in boccia at the Paralympics since the 1988 Seoul Games.

South Korea now has three gold medals in Paris, including Jo Jeong-du in the men's ten-meter air pistol(SH1) and Park Jin-ho in the men's ten-meter air rifle standing(SH1).

Jung Sung-joon added a silver medal in the men's individual boccia (BC1) event, while another silver came from Choi Jung-man in the men's singles(WH1) para badminton.

Two bronze medals were also won by Kim Jung-jun in the men's singles(WH2) para badminton and Kim Jung-nam in the mixed 25-meter pistol(SH1) shooting event. 

South Korea currently ranks 14th overall with three gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >