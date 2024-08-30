S. Korea Wins 3rd Gold Medal at 2024 Paris Paralympics in Boccia

Photo : KBS News

South Korea bagged its third gold medal and four additional medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.Jeong Ho-won won the gold medal in the men's individual boccia(BC3) event at South Paris Arena 1 on Monday, defeating Australia's Daniel Michel with a score of five-to-two. Jeong's victory marks South Korea's tenth consecutive gold in boccia at the Paralympics since the 1988 Seoul Games.South Korea now has three gold medals in Paris, including Jo Jeong-du in the men's ten-meter air pistol(SH1) and Park Jin-ho in the men's ten-meter air rifle standing(SH1).Jung Sung-joon added a silver medal in the men's individual boccia (BC1) event, while another silver came from Choi Jung-man in the men's singles(WH1) para badminton.Two bronze medals were also won by Kim Jung-jun in the men's singles(WH2) para badminton and Kim Jung-nam in the mixed 25-meter pistol(SH1) shooting event.South Korea currently ranks 14th overall with three gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.