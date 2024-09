Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's police chief announced that hundreds of sex crime cases involving deepfake technology are currently under investigation, with over 120 new cases opened in the past week alone.Speaking at a parliamentary policy questioning session on Tuesday, Korean National Police Agency(KNPA) Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho said that approximately 75 percent of those apprehended are teenagers, with the figure rising to 95 percent when including those in their 20s.Noting that many of the young perpetrators appear to commit such crimes without a sense of guilt or criminal awareness, Cho pledged to provide educational prevention programs through police officers in charge of school violence.The police chief also said the state agency has been conducting a special crackdown on deepfake sex crimes since last Wednesday and plans to maximize the use of newly developed deepfake detection software.