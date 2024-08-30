S. Korea, Bulgaria Agree to Enhance Bilateral Energy Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Energy ministers from South Korea and Bulgaria have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including nuclear power plants.According to Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, Minister Ahn Duk-geun and his visiting Bulgarian counterpart Vladimir Malinov signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on energy cooperation.The two sides agreed on the importance of two-way cooperation in bolstering energy security and expanding clean energy amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties stemming from crises in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as climate change.The South Korean minister highlighted Sofia's active development in clean energy, including nuclear power and renewable energy, and Seoul's acceleration of zero-carbon energy security and carbon neutrality.Building on their 2019 MOU on energy cooperation, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation, including in liquefied natural gas(LNG), energy storage, and supply chains, while also specifying areas of cooperation concerning nuclear power, such as plant construction, decommissioning and radioactive waste management.