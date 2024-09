Photo : YONHAP News / Seoul City Government

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that the 100 domestic helpers from the Philippines, who were brought to Korea last month as part of a trial project to help families balance work and childcare, began work on Tuesday.The helpers are serving 142 households, with 81 percent being dual-income families, eight-point-five percent expecting mothers, and seven-point-seven percent families with multiple children.The city government noted that additional openings have become available due to cancellations, and that families residing in Seoul with children aged 12 or younger are eligible to apply.According to the project's guidelines, the domestic helpers' duties mainly center on childcare and related household tasks. If the helper works for more than six hours, they may also perform simple cleaning and laundry for adults.The duties do not include elderly care, cooking for adults, hand-mopping, hand-washing clothes and grocery shopping.