Court Sentences Actor Yoo Ah-in to 1 Year in Prison for Drug Use

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has found actor Yoo Ah-in guilty of habitual use of Propofol and other drugs, sentencing him to one year in prison. He was immediately taken into custody.On Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court handed down the prison term and a fine of two million won, approximately one-thousand-500 U.S. dollars, for violating the Narcotics Control Act.He was also ordered to complete drug addiction rehabilitation programs and pay one-point-54 million won in forfeiture.Yoo's acquaintance, identified by the surname Choi, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for smoking marijuana.The actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, was indicted last October on charges of injecting the intravenous anesthetic Propofol and other drugs 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022 under the pretext of anesthesia for cosmetic procedures.He also faced charges of purchasing around one-thousand-100 sleeping tablets of two different types using a false name on 44 occasions between May 2021 and August 2023 for illegal prescriptions.Other charges against Yoo include smoking marijuana in the U.S. in January this year, encouraging others to do so, and persuading his accomplices to provide false testimony and destroy evidence.