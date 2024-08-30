NSO Official: America's Security Umbrella Could Weaken If Trump is Reelected

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of the National Security Office(NSO) says if former President Donald Trump is reelected, the security umbrella that the U.S. has provided to South Korea could weaken.Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the NSO, made the remark on Tuesday during a lecture in Seoul on the upcoming U.S. presidential race and South Korea’s diplomatic and security strategies.Kim also said that if Trump is reelected, Washington could seek to renegotiate costs related to the deployment of U.S. strategic assets in South Korea.However, the deputy director was quick to add that the current three-way cooperation system among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will likely be kept in place even if Trump returns to the Oval Office.Kim then said Trump’s reelection could serve as an opportunity for South Korea’s defense exports.Citing that Washington is increasing its defense spending to keep China in check and due to the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East, Kim said America's increased spending could lead to more South Korean defense industries advancing into the U.S. market.