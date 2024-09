Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit South Korea on Friday and hold summit talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.The presidential office announced on Tuesday that Kishida will be making a two-day trip to South Korea.At their summit, Yoon is expected to review the achievements made in bilateral cooperation since Kishida took office while discussing ways to boost cooperation in the region and the world as whole.The top office said this will likely be Kishida's last visit to South Korea as Prime Minister as he earlier announced he would not run in the party leadership vote slated for September 27.The Japanese leader will be visiting South Korea for the second time this year and will be holding summit talks with Yoon for the 12th time.