Photo : YONHAP News

The 29th Busan International Film Festival(BIFF) will open with the South Korean movie “Uprising.”In a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday, the event’s executive committee said Singaporean director Eric Khoo’s “Spirit World” was selected as the closing film of the festival, which will open on October 2 for a ten-day run.Both films will have their world premiere in Busan.The committee also announced that the Official Selection has been increased to 224 films compared to 209 last year while a total of 279 films will be screened at seven theaters in the southeastern port city.This year, the event will include a special program that honors the late actor Lee Sun-kyun and screen six films that Lee starred in.