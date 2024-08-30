Menu Content

Politics

Yoon and Vietnam’s New President Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Phone Call

Written: 2024-09-04 08:38:29Updated: 2024-09-04 09:20:34

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a phone call with Vietnam’s new leader, To Lam, during which they agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations. 

According to the top office, Yoon congratulated Lam on becoming Vietnam's president and general secretary of the Communist Party during their conversation on Tuesday. 

The office said that President Yoon expressed hope for further strengthening "strategic cooperation" in various fields, including trade, investment, high-tech industry, infrastructure, security, and defense. 

Yoon also said he hoped that the two nations will continue close cooperation in efforts to implement the South Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative, a regional initiative unveiled by Yoon in 2022 to enhance communication and cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN members. 

Lam also said he hopes to further advance the bilateral ties and expressed support for South Korea's efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.
