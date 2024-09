Photo : YONHAP News

Park Jin-ho won his second gold medal in men’s shooting at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.Park scored 454-point-six points in the final of men’s R7 50-meter rifle three positions SH1 event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, beating China’s Dong Chao.Park broke the previous Paralympic final record of 453-point-seven points, set by Serbia’s Laslo Suranji at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.After capturing the gold in the men’s ten-meter air rifle standing SH1 event on Saturday, Park has become the first South Korean athlete to win two gold medals in Paris.Park will aim for his third gold on Thursday in the R6 mixed 50-meter rifle prone SH1 event.