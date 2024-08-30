Menu Content

Inter-Korea

TASS: 600 Russian Tourists Visited N. Korea since February

Written: 2024-09-04 09:44:10Updated: 2024-09-04 09:49:20

Photo : YONHAP News

About 600 Russian tourists have reportedly visited North Korea since the country reopened its borders to tourists in February following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Citing Tourism Minister Natalia Naboychenko from Russia’s far eastern region of Primorsky Krai, which borders North Korea, the Russian TASS news agency reported on Tuesday that approximately 600 tourists have traveled to North Korea through a travel agency in the region over the past six months.

The minister said that 75 percent of the tourists came from other Russian regions, such as Leningrad, Sakhalin, and Kaliningrad, adding that the tourists mostly traveled to Pyongyang and Rason in North Korea.

Minister Naboychenko said efforts were being made to establish regular train service between Russia and North Korea, citing high demand for rail trips among Russian tourists visiting Rason, which is close to the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok.

Russia has been sending tourists to North Korea since February, marking the first time the North accepted foreign tourists since closing its borders in January 2020 due to COVID-19.
