RFA: N. Korea Appears to Be Preparing for Foundation Day Event

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to be preparing for an event to celebrate the country’s foundation day on September 9.According to U.S.-based Radio Free Asia (RFA) on Wednesday, satellite imagery taken by Planet Labs on Sunday showed a red stage installed in front of the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.RFA also said that a new structure, which was not seen in mid-August, has been set up across from the assembly hall and it is presumed to be a tower that will house lighting and cameras.North Korea previously held banquets and performances in front of the Mansudae Assembly Hall to mark the foundation day anniversaries in 2022 and 2023.The Voice of America(VOA) also reported on Sunday that 35 large buses were confirmed to have gathered in an empty lot near the accommodations at a military parade training ground north of Mirim Airport, suggesting preparations for an anniversary event.However, the VOA said that there are no signs of preparations for a large-scale military parade at the training ground or near the Kim Il Sung Square, where such parades have been held in the past.