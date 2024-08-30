Ewha, Ajou University Hospitals to Limit Emergency Room Operations Once a Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, the regional emergency medical center for the southwestern region of Seoul, will limit its nighttime operating hours for emergency rooms every Wednesday.Starting Wednesday, the hospital has decided not to accept new emergency patients from 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. the following day, and will only treat patients who were previously seen at the hospital.However, the hospital plans to operate the emergency room as normal on September 18, the last day of the Chuseok holiday, and instead restrict nighttime treatment the following day.Ajou University Hospital, the regional emergency medical center for the southwestern part of Gyeonggi Province, will restrict operations of emergency rooms every Thursday starting this week.The hospital will only admit adult patients who require cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR).The government plans to deploy a total of 15 military doctors to hospital emergency rooms starting Wednesday, including three each to the two hospitals, to minimize disruptions in emergency care during the Chuseok holiday.