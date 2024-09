Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will reportedly sign an agreement to enhance cooperation for evacuating their citizens from third countries during an emergency.According to Japan’s Nikkei on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to discuss this cooperative system during their summit in Seoul this week.The top diplomats of the two nations will reportedly sign a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to that effect.Kishida is set to visit South Korea on Friday and Saturday for summit talks with Yoon.Under the MOU, the two nations will establish a system for evacuating their citizens using each other’s transportation assets, such as vehicles and aircraft.The agreement will also include provisions for information sharing between the governments, even during peacetime.This will be the first agreement of its kind for Japan to establish evacuation cooperation with a foreign country.