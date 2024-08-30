Menu Content

DP Floor Leader Proposes Emergency Consultative Body to End Medical Dispute

Written: 2024-09-04 12:35:17Updated: 2024-09-04 14:49:01

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae strongly criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for its handling of the prolonged medical vacuum caused by doctors' collective action, calling for a change in attitude from the ruling camp.

In a speech at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Park proposed establishing an emergency consultative body involving the government, rival political parties, and the medical community to help reach a social agreement resolving the crisis stemming from the medical school admissions quota hike.

The DP floor leader also reiterated a call for the ruling side to accept the opposition's proposal for universal livelihood recovery payouts, stressing the need to revitalize domestic demand. Park said his party is open to a counterproposal from the ruling side.

Additionally, he suggested bipartisan efforts towards eradicating digital sex crimes involving illegal deepfake content.

Listing climate change, social polarization, and low births as a "tsunami" of challenges for the nation, Park proposed initiatives that actively push for energy transition, reduce polarization between industries and businesses, and implement a four-day workweek to address long labor hours.
