S. Korea, US Vice Foreign Ministers Discuss Maintaining Top-Level Policy Coordination

Vice foreign ministers from South Korea and the United States met in Washington on Tuesday to discuss strengthening senior-level communication and continuing their top﻿-level policy coordination.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell assessed that nonpartisan support for the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains steadfast.The allies expressed satisfaction with the progress made in trilateral security cooperation involving Japan, formalized after the Camp David three-way summit last August, and agreed on further enhancement.Seoul and Washington also agreed to closely coordinate policies against North Korea's provocations and the regime's military cooperation with Russia.Kim explained President Yoon Suk Yeol's "August 15 Unification Doctrine," announced last month to achieve a free and peaceful Korean Peninsula, to which Campbell reiterated Washington's support for Seoul's efforts to pursue serious and sustainable diplomacy with Pyongyang.