Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US Vice Foreign Ministers Discuss Maintaining Top-Level Policy Coordination

Written: 2024-09-04 12:43:52Updated: 2024-09-04 14:16:10

S. Korea, US Vice Foreign Ministers Discuss Maintaining Top-Level Policy Coordination

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign ministers from South Korea and the United States met in Washington on Tuesday to discuss strengthening senior-level communication and continuing their top﻿-level policy coordination. 

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell assessed that nonpartisan support for the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains steadfast.

The allies expressed satisfaction with the progress made in trilateral security cooperation involving Japan, formalized after the Camp David three-way summit last August, and agreed on further enhancement.

Seoul and Washington also agreed to closely coordinate policies against North Korea's provocations and the regime's military cooperation with Russia.

Kim explained President Yoon Suk Yeol's "August 15 Unification Doctrine," announced last month to achieve a free and peaceful Korean Peninsula, to which Campbell reiterated Washington's support for Seoul's efforts to pursue serious and sustainable diplomacy with Pyongyang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >