Telegram Deletes Illegal Deepfake Content Upon Seoul's Request

Photo : YONHAP News

The cloud-based messaging app Telegram has accepted South Korea's request to immediately delete illegal deepfake content and has established a dedicated email account for the country as part of ongoing trust-building efforts.According to the Korea Communications Standards Commission on Tuesday, Telegram's East Asia representative sent an email to the commission stating that all 25 items of digital sex crimes content that the commission had requested the company erase have been deleted.In the email, Telegram said the commission will be able to immediately verify future removals of such illicit contents through the new email address.An official from the commission said Telegram's latest actions were viewed as a very positive development, given the platform's previous reluctance to engage with demands from around the world for more active communication.The official expressed hope that the new email will lead to the establishment of a hotline in order to help resolve the issue of deepfake sexual exploitation, and build on the relationship with Telegram to eventually eradicate all digital sex crime videos.