S. Korea, New Zealand to Accelerate Talks Elevating Ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Leaders from South Korea and New Zealand have agreed to accelerate discussions to elevate their bilateral cooperation from a "21st century partnership," established in 2006, to a comprehensive strategic partnership.The agreement was made on Wednesday during summit talks in Seoul between President Yoon Suk Yeol and visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.Acknowledging the close ties between the two nations, the leaders agreed to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation in trade, economy, science, education, defense, and security, as well as on regional and global issues.Strongly denouncing North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development and its military cooperation with Russia, Yoon and Luxon agreed to cooperate on achieving the North's denuclearization and the promotion of human rights within the regime.The New Zealand prime minister expressed support for Seoul's "bold initiative" denuclearization roadmap, as well as Yoon's recently announced "August 15 Unification Doctrine," aimed at achieving a free, peaceful, and prosperous unified Korean Peninsula.This marks Luxon's first visit to South Korea since taking office last November, and the first trip by a New Zealand prime minister for bilateral summit talks since March 2015.