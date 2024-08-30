Czech Official Confident in Finalizing Contract with S. Korea for Nuclear Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech Republic's top security official, who is visiting Seoul this week, said his country is confident that the final contract for the construction of nuclear reactors in the southern region of Dukovany will be signed with South Korea.Paying a courtesy call on President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, Czech National Security Adviser Tomáš Pojar said he made the trip for working-level preparations ahead of Yoon's planned visit to the Czech Republic later this month.Such remarks from Prague about the nuclear construction project comes after U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Company filed an appeal with the Czech Anti-Monopoly Office(UOHS) against the selection of the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) as the project's preferred bidder.The American firm claims KHNP's APR1000 and APR1400 plant designs utilize Westinghouse-licensed technology, violating intellectual property rights.The Czech official added that his country wishes to enhance overall cooperation with Seoul, including in the areas of industry, trade, defense, transportation, and research and development.Earlier, the Czech anti-monopoly office said it has formally launched an administrative process regarding appeals from Westinghouse and France's EDF, both of which were eliminated from the bidding process.