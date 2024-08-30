Vice Minister: Operational Difficulties in Emergency Rooms Expected to Improve

Photo : KBS News

The government said while some emergency rooms in the country are experiencing difficulties in continuing normal operation, it assesses that it will prevail over such obstacles.On a local radio program on Wednesday, Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said while an increasing number of emergency rooms have been unable to accept patients due to personnel shortages, the situation is expected to improve under the government's patient dispersion policy.Acknowledging the challenges in the medical facilities, Park added that the government is making a comprehensive review of situations that also includes places that are not reported on the news.The vice minister stressed that the main factor behind the emergency room shortages is the prolonged vacuum stemming from trainee doctors' collective action, which started in February in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.He added that a planned deployment of 250 military and public health doctors, eight of whom specialize in emergency medicine, is part of efforts to help minimize disruptions in emergency care.