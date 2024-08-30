FSS Chief to Meet with Bank Presidents to Discuss Household Loan Management Measures

Photo : KBS News

Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) chief Lee Bok-hyun announced Wednesday that he plans to meet with bank presidents to discuss countermeasures to the recent confusion caused by banks' policies to curb household loans.Lee said the meeting will likely take place before the Chuseok holiday and focus on household loan management measures.The FSS chief explained that it'll be difficult to curb the rapid increase in household loans even with the recent implementation of stricter stress debt service ratio(DSR) policies to reduce the amount of mortgage loans one can apply for.He noted that the net increase in mortgage loans last month increased by nine-point-five trillion won, or over seven billion U.S. dollars, adding that the increase in household loans cannot be eased even if the benchmark interest rate is raised by 50 to 100 basis points.Regarding the recent criticism that the banks' restrictions may increase the burden on some loan seekers and lead to real estate transactions being concentrated in certain areas, Lee said he agreed that the move may have such a negative impact on the market.