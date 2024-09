Photo : YONHAP News

The Digital Sex Crime Victim Support Center received nearly 940-thousand requests to delete illicit content, including deepfake sex videos, over the past four and a half years. However, around 270-thousand, or 29-percent, were not removed.That’s according to data submitted to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family by Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kim Nam-hee on Wednesday.The primary reason cited for the unaddressed requests is a lack of personnel, as the center operates with just 39 employees.According to the submitted report, the support center received 938-thousand-651 requests to delete illicit content from online platforms between 2020 and June 2024.Of these requests, 269-thousand-917 uploads were not deleted, accounting for 28-point-eight percent.The number of requests has surged in recent years, with some 165-thousand deletion requests made by June this year, accounting for 68-percent of the total received last year.