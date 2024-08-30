2024 Taekwondo Day Commemoration Ceremony Held on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 Taekwondo Day commemoration ceremony, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the martial art's adoption as an official Olympic sport was held in Muju, North Jeolla Province on Wednesday.According to the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation(TPF), around 300 people including World Taekwondo(WT) President Choue Chung-won and Korea Taekwondo Association(KTA) President Yang Jin-bang took part in the ceremony.2024 Paris Olympics Taekwondo men's 58 kilogram gold medalist Park Tae-joon, women's 57 kilogram gold medalist Kim Yu-jin and women's 67 kilogram-plus bronze medalist Lee Da-bin also attended the event.The late European Taekwondo Union(ETU) Honorary President, Grandmaster Park Soo-nam and eleven others were honored with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award for their contribution to the promotion and development of the martial art.Taekwondo Day falls on September 4 each year, as it was on this day in 1994 at the 103rd International Olympic Committee(IOC) Session where taekwondo was provisionally included for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.