NIS to Monitor N. Korea Following Reports of Execution of Senior Officials over Flood Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) announced on Wednesday that it's closely monitoring recent reports that several senior North Korean officials were executed en masse for the flood damages in North Pyongan Province and Chagang Province in late July.According to reports obtained by the spy agency, the senior officials executed may include Kang Bong-hun, the Chagang Province Provincial Party Committee Secretary.At an emergency meeting chaired by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on July 31, Kim said that those who "seriously neglected" their duties amid the floods would be severely punished, blaming public officials for failing to prevent damages.At the meeting, the public safety minister, equivalent to South Korea's police chief, as well as party secretaries of North Pyongan Province and Chagang Province were dismissed by the North Korean leader.Despite a lack of concrete figures, experts believe the isolationist regime saw significant casualties due to this past summer's flood.